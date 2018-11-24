TRS neglected “Dalits, adivasis, minorities, backward classes, women and students”: Criticizes Sonia

Former Congress President and UPA chairperson criticized Telangana’s TRS government. She said that the TRS government neglected Dalits, tribals, minorities, women, and students with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao working only for himself and those close to him.

She was addressing an election rally Medchal. She was accompanied by her son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

“Dalits, Adivasis, minorities, backward classes, women and students were all neglected. The chief minister should tell us what promises he made to them and he kept,” Sonia, who visited Telangana for the first time since the state’s creation in June 2014, said.

It was under the UPA 2 government that Telangana was created and the party intends to use it as an election plank to blunt Rao’s claim that a protracted agitation led by him forced the Centre’s hand.