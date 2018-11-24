Vellapally Natesan Blames BJP For Creating Problems at Sabarimala

Kochi: SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellapally Natesan has said that BJP and Congress Hold first and Second Position Respectively For Creating problems at Sabarimala. He said the parties are misusing spirituality for the Lok Sabha elections ahead. Natesan also added that Kerala Government made a mistake by taking a case against BJP leader K Surendran.

Meanwhile, Devaswom board President M Padma Kumar has responded to the Government’s suggestion of keeping 2 exclusive days for women to pray at Sabarimala. Padmakumar said that this suggestion needn’t be considered now since Govt has already sought more time for implementing the verdict.” In the Devaswom board meeting, there was no discussion regarding keeping a separate date for women to enter. I cannot comment on Government’s stand,” he said.