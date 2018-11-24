Will Not Let Yathish Chandra Take Charge in Thrissur”: A.N Radhakrishnan

BJP Leader A.N Radhakrishnan looked determined to intensify protests against Thrissur City Police Commissioner Yathis Chandra who allegedly insulted Central minister Pon Radhakrishnan. Radhakrishnan said that he will not let Yathish Chandra take charge in Thrissur. The officer will exit his duty at Nilakkal on 30th of this month.

Yathish’s 15-day eventful duty at Nillakal had created many controversies.

From December 1, Thrissur rural S.P Pushkaran will take charge of Nilakkal. With the presence of seasoned campaigners like Pushkaran. Pinarayi Govt is trying to ensure that Central leadership cannot bully young IPS officers. Pushkaran’s services during the time of flood had caught everyone’s attention.Top officers at Home department said that if found necessary, Yathish Chandra will be called back.

On Wednesday, union minister Pon Radhakrishnan had arrived in a government vehicle at the base camp on Nilakkal where he had an altercation with Superintendent of Police Yatish Chandra who told him that only the minister’s car could be allowed and not the entourage of cars along with him.

Later, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday came in support of senior police officer Yatish Chandra, who has been facing a backlash from right-wing organizations following a verbal spat with Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, saying the officer hasn’t misbehaved with the union minister.