Akshara Singh-Ritesh Pandey’s latest video song hits 2 million views on Youtube : Watch Video

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh’s new song titled Nindiya Kahe Na Aawela has become a rage on the internet.

The song was released on November 23 on YouTube and in just 24 hours, the video has crossed 2 million views.

The song features sizzling chemistry between Akshara Singh and Ritesh Pandey. Akshara is seen dressed in all pink ethnic wear while Ritesh is seen wearing orange and black striped shirt and denim.

Akshara Singh also took to Instagram to thanks her fans for all the love given to the song and announced that the music video has crossed more than a million views in just a span of span hours.

The song is sung by Akshara Singh and lyrics have been penned down by Manoj Matalabi. The music has been composed by Ghunghru.