Australia win toss against India on crucial 3rd T20

Australian skipper Aaron Finch wins toss and opts to bat against India in 3rd T20 match in Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia has made one change with Mitchell Starc coming in while India remains unchanged for a third straight game.

India was in with a very good chance of levelling the series in Melbourne on Friday after reducing Australia to 132 for 7 in 19 overs but rain put paid to their hopes.

India (Squad): Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar.

Australia (Squad): Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.