Balabhaskar’s Death: Police Reveals Who Drove the Car During the Accident

Ever since Lakshmi(Balabhaskar’s wife)regained consciousness after her injury from the fateful accident that killed her violinist husband and daughter, mystery seems to have enveloped the death of Balabhaskar. Lakshmi and the driver, Arjun, had given contradictory statements regarding who drove the car at the time of the accident.

Now Police have confirmed it that it was indeed Balabhaskar who drove the car during the accident. An 18-year-old, who lives near the spot of the accident has given a statement that it was indeed Balu who drove the car. The KSRTC employee who took part in the rescue jobs had also said the same thing. Police had found the vehicles which passed the accident and they too have given the same statement.

Earlier Balabhaskar’s wife and driver Arjun who survived the accident had given contradictory statements to the police. So, there was a lack of clarity about who drove the car during the accident.