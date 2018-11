Kareena Kapoor Khan, Zaira Wasim, Taapsee Pannu and more Bollywood stars were honoured at an awards ceremony in New Delhi.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan flew to Delhi with Kartik Aaryan to attend an award function. She was seen in a white saree at the event where she was honoured with an award by vice president, Venkaiah Naidu. Actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Zaira Wasim and Taapsee Pannu also received awards.