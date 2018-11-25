Latest NewsIndia

Drunk Women Skips Traffic Signal, Kills a Pedestrian

Nov 25, 2018, 11:03 pm IST
Kolkata: Aditi Agarwal, a fashion designer from Kolkata skipped a traffic signal and hit a pedestrian on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass. The incident occured around 6 30 am in the morning. The women after hitting did not stop the car but drove into a five-star hotel nearby. The police analysed the CCTV footage and tracked her.

Her blood test showed high alcohol levels. It is known that the victim worked at the Leather Complex.

“She was slurring. It’s quite surprising that she was driving the car. She came out of a pub in the Park Street area and was headed home after dropping her friends. She was speeding when the incident happened,” the officer told news agency PTI.

The car she was driving was registered on October 10 this year. Close circuit cameras that monitor traffic movement at the spot caught the car travelling at high speed” an officer at Pragati Maidan police station said on condition of anonymity

