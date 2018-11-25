KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Police arrested 8 BJP Activists at Nilakkal

Nov 25, 2018, 03:00 pm IST
Police have arrested BJP activists who violated prohibitory orders at Nilakkal on Sunday. 8 BJP activists under state secretary V K Sajeevan were arrested.

Police tightened security in Pampa and Nilakkal after receiving information about this. The protests against the prohibitory orders were planned by a team under BJP leader VK Sajeevan.

The activists arrived for the protests with irumudikettu. The primary assumption of police was that a huge protest will be staged in Sabarimala in the backdrop of the arrests carried out at Sannidhanam on Saturday night.

