Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted arriving in Mumbai from Delhi, ahead of their Jodhpur wedding

The couple was spotted arriving in Mumbai from Delhi early on Sunday, ahead of their Jodhpur wedding.

The duo, who reportedly got engaged on Priyanka’s birthday in July and later sealed the deal in a traditional Roka ceremony back in India, are busy preparing for their wedding. While Priyanka was occupied with the shoot of The Sky Is Pink, the film’s cast and crew organised a farewell bash for the bride-to-be. And joining The Sky Is Pink team in Delhi was Priyanka’s to-be-husband Nick.

Priyanka and Nick’s wedding celebrations will reportedly kick off on November 29 and continue till December 2. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the couple will host two receptions, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai.

According to a report in Times of India, Priyanka will fly to Udaipur and later take a helicopter to Umaid Bhawan Palace. A representative of Mewar Helicopter Services confirmed the news that they would be providing helicopter services to Priyanka’s family and friends.

Quoting a source, it added, “Only one helicopter has been booked for November 29 and December 3. Priyanka will be boarding the helicopter from Udaipur and the helicopter will directly land at Umaid Bhawan Palace on November 29. She will be returning to Udaipur on December 3 by boarding the helicopter from the wedding venue itself. We are yet to receive the names of the people boarding the helicopter from Udaipur. Nick Jonas might join her as well.”