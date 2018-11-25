Rahul Gandhi a part-time leader of Congress,says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis Sunday said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is a “part-time leader” who doesn’t understand issues concerning Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, which is going to polls next week.

Addressing a rally in Barghat (ST) constituency in Seoni district for the November 28 elections, Fadnavis alslo attacked the Congress for making “lofty promises” in its poll manifesto.

Chhattisgarh, also ruled by the BJP had voted in two phases on November 12 and 20.

“Rahul Gandhi is a part-time leader who spends most of his time outside the country. He addresses a couple of meetings when he returns to the country. He doesn’t know issues of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He talks about the issues of of Madhya Pradesh in Chhattisgarh and vice versa,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are the people’s leaders who got the popular mandate,” he said.