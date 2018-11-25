Latest NewsPolitics

Rahul Gandhi a part-time leader of Congress,says Devendra Fadnavis

Nov 25, 2018, 11:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis Sunday said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is a “part-time leader” who doesn’t understand issues concerning Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, which is going to polls next week.

Addressing a rally in Barghat (ST) constituency in Seoni district for the November 28 elections, Fadnavis alslo attacked the Congress for making “lofty promises” in its poll manifesto.

Chhattisgarh, also ruled by the BJP had voted in two phases on November 12 and 20.

“Rahul Gandhi is a part-time leader who spends most of his time outside the country. He addresses a couple of meetings when he returns to the country. He doesn’t know issues of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He talks about the issues of of Madhya Pradesh in Chhattisgarh and vice versa,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are the people’s leaders who got the popular mandate,” he said.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 6, 2018, 08:09 am IST

Actor Arjun Sarja questioned by Cops over #MeToo Allegations by Sruthi Hariharan

Nov 9, 2017, 08:29 am IST

Saudi officially confirms the fact behind rumored death of Prince Abdul Aziz

Apr 28, 2018, 04:27 pm IST

A knife-wielding man killed seven school children and injured 12 others

Oct 12, 2017, 04:49 pm IST

Harley-Davidson launches ‘Softail Series’ motorcycles in India

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close