Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dance together at party hosted by sister Ritika Bhavnani: See Inside Pics

Nov 25, 2018, 11:44 am IST
Deepika-Ranveer

After hosting a glamourous reception in Bengaluru, newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in the bay and the first thing they are treated with is a grand party hosted by Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani. The couple was in a complete fun mood as they attended the party last night. From being high on good music, the bash got even more thrilling when the newly wedded couple had their first dance.

Pictures from Ritika Bhavnani’s party is going viral on the internet in which both Ranveer and Deepika are seen having a blast. The couple even performed and flaunted their sassy moves on the dance floor. While Ranveer’s neon look is already the talk of the town from last night, Deepika looked equally enchanting in the pictures. She is seen donning a gorgeous lehenga and decorated her hair with roses.

Let's have a look at the pictures and video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with Clarabelle Saldanha last night

A post shared by DeepVeer Wale ???? (@deepveer.news) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Wooow our groom

A post shared by DeepVeer Wale ???? (@deepveer.news) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

From #deepveerparty

A post shared by DeepVeer Wale ???? (@deepveer.news) on

