Sabarimala: Muslim League MLA P.K Basheer Says there is No Need to Implement the Verdicts of ‘Insane’Judge

The Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala which allowed women of all ages to enter Sabarimala had completely split the opinion among the public. Weeks later, criticisms are still coming in and Muslim League MLA P.K Basheer has made a shocking criticism of the verdict issued by Supreme Court.

P.K Basheer said there is no need to implement all the verdicts of the insane judge. It remains to be seen if someone files a contempt of court on his statement.

Basheer also said that there was a lot of cheating involved in the verdict that disqualified Azhikode MLA K.M Shaji. He said all such mysteries of cheating will be uncovered. He was speaking at Manjeswaram on the occasion of the inauguration of the Youth League March.