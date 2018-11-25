KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala: Police to Approach Supreme Court For this Reason

Nov 25, 2018, 06:44 pm IST
Less than a minute
IPS Association is all set to approach the Supreme Court of India to have clear directives on what needs to be done in the case of Sabarimala to implement the S.C verdict. In the petition, it will be pointed out that the comments of Highcourt are stopping them from properly executing their duty and they, therefore, require proper instructions on what needs to be done at Sabarimala from the Apex court.
Top officials have already sought legal advice on this matter with the advocates in the capital. The petition will be submitted in three days.

Tags

Related Articles

Shivsena
Mar 29, 2018, 06:57 am IST

Devendra Fadnavis gave clean chit to state industries minister Subhash Desai

burj-khalifa
Mar 22, 2018, 09:11 pm IST

Burj Khalifa to light up with Pakistan flag for this reason

Jun 19, 2018, 08:56 am IST

Girl accidentally shoots mother with pistol

Oct 27, 2018, 09:50 am IST

Mumbai City FC takes on Delhi Dynamos after Big Loss against FC Goa

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close