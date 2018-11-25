Sabarimala: Police to Approach Supreme Court For this Reason

IPS Association is all set to approach the Supreme Court of India to have clear directives on what needs to be done in the case of Sabarimala to implement the S.C verdict. In the petition, it will be pointed out that the comments of Highcourt are stopping them from properly executing their duty and they, therefore, require proper instructions on what needs to be done at Sabarimala from the Apex court.

Top officials have already sought legal advice on this matter with the advocates in the capital. The petition will be submitted in three days.