Sabarimala: This is What Justice Kamal Pasha Said About those Who Refuse to Obey S.C Verdict

On the issue of Sabarimala, Justice Kamal Pasha has said that those who refuse to obey the Supreme Court verdict cannot be considered as Indian citizens. He was speaking in a seminar conducted at Ernakulam Townhall.

“Those who do not obey Supreme Court verdict are not respecting Constitution. Sabarimala which was the face of our secular structure and our pride is now affected. I cannot understand what is the intention of the people working behind it”.

“Religion is not rituals. It is based on values. But some political parties are using religion to get themselves into power,” he said.