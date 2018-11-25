Samvrutha Sunil all set for her massive comeback in Mollywood with this actor

Samvrutha Sunil debuted as an actress in Lal Jose’s Rasikan, starring Dileep. After that, she went on to do several memorable roles. But post her marriage with Akhil, an NRI, the talented Samvrutha quit movies and migrated to California.

However, she was back on the small screen as a reality show judge. Ever since her fans were waiting for her return to the big screen. Now, there are reports doing rounds that the pretty actress is all set for a comeback in a Biju Menon movie. Now, that must be some good news for Samvrutha’s fans.