Latest Newscelebrities

Samvrutha Sunil all set for her massive comeback in Mollywood with this actor

Nov 25, 2018, 10:13 am IST
Less than a minute
Samvritha-Sunil-Come-Back

Samvrutha Sunil debuted as an actress in Lal Jose’s Rasikan, starring Dileep. After that, she went on to do several memorable roles. But post her marriage with Akhil, an NRI, the talented Samvrutha quit movies and migrated to California.

However, she was back on the small screen as a reality show judge. Ever since her fans were waiting for her return to the big screen. Now, there are reports doing rounds that the pretty actress is all set for a comeback in a Biju Menon movie. Now, that must be some good news for Samvrutha’s fans.

Tags

Related Articles

Rahul
Mar 22, 2018, 10:45 pm IST

Narendra Modi-led Govt will not win in 2019 : Rahul Gandhi

Jan 16, 2018, 06:41 am IST

Rocket lands inside Indian Embassy in Kabul

Ramadan
May 14, 2018, 07:55 am IST

Ramadan : UAE announces timings for public schools

Nov 6, 2017, 12:53 pm IST

Employee visa cancellation: legal rights to know in the Emirates

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close