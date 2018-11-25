Security at Sabarimala Temple Gets a Technology Upgrade

The security in Sabarimala is getting a technology upgrade since Govt feels the need to stay more in control of the situation. As a part of this, about 72 high tech cameras have been installed around Sannidhanam and near by areas.

40 among these cameras are bullet cameras and 32 are PTZ cameras. The range of these cameras extend from Chaalakkayam to Paandithavalam. The controls of the camera will be on Police control room at complex.

This will allow police to understand the areas in which there are bigger crowd building and then make necessary adjustments.

Control room with 15 monitors will be working 24 hours. This hi tech set up will be helpful in deploying police officers. Face detection, wiper, washer, autofocus are some of the features of these cameras. These cameras have the zooming capacity of about 500 metres. 36 kilometres is the range of observation. It is Keltron which has installed these cameras.