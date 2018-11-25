Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Shopian Encounter: One Soldier Martyred, Six terrorists Killed

Nov 25, 2018, 02:44 pm IST
In a major breakthrough, the security forces on Sunday killed at least six terrorists in an overnight operation in a Jammu and Kashmir village in the Shopian district. One security personnel was also martyred in the anti-terror operation.

A large cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the slain terrorists, the officials said. ”Six terrorists were killed in an encounter at Batagund village in Kapran area of Shopian district of south Kashmir, Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

Kalia further informed that a soldier also lost his life in the operation. The martyred soldier was identified as Naik Nazir Ahmad.

