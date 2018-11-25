V S Achuthanandan Writes Letter to Party Leadership Demanding Action Against P.K Sasi

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan has written a letter to the party leadership at the centre, demanding stronger action against P.K Sasi, who had allegedly abused a DYFI member.

VS pointed out in his letter that there should not be a double stand in the atrocities against women. “Compromising in complaints of sexual abuse will only tarnish the image of the party in public space”, he said in his letter. The letter is sent to General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

The commission report on P.K Sasi will be considered in CPI(M) State committee tomorrow. V.S also expressed his displeasure in appointing P.K Sasi as the march captain.