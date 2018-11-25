Veteran actor and politician Ambarish passed away in Bengaluru on Saturday at the age of 66. Ambareesh passed away due to heart attack and is survived by his wife Sumalatha and son Abhishek Gowda.

Ambareesh started his career with Puttana Kanagal’s Nagarahaavu where he essayed a negative character named Jaleela. However, later, he moved on to become one of the most celebrated stars of Kannada film industry and starred in over 200 films in a career spanning over five decades. His last film was Ambi Ning Vayassaytho, which was a huge hit at the box office.

The actor was a close companion of superstar Rajinikanth and the 2.0 actor took it to his social media handle to exp[ress his grief. Taking it to his social media handle, the Tamil superstar wrote “A wonderful human being … my best friend … I have lost you today and will miss you … Rest In Peace #Ambrish”.

