Videos of Taimur Ali Khan saying bye while Inaya Naumi Kemmu tries to walk are the cutest thing on the internet: VIDEO

Taimur Ali Khan who is going to turn 2 years old in December has been making rounds on the social media since the day he was born. The adorable baby gained a lot of love and limelight from the paparazzi and has thousands of fans accross the world.

But not only Taimur, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s little daughter Inaaya Naomi Kemmu is another cute kid in town.

Both both the cousins were snapped as they stepped out to meet each other. Taimur Ali Khan, on one hand, was at his chirpiest best. The star kid said bye to the shutterbugs and also tried to have a conversation which not many will understand. On the other hand, his baby sister Inaaya tried to walk and looked cute as a button as she wobbled while holding mom Soha’s hands.