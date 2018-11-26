Congress president Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Ajmer dargah : Watch Video

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday offered prayers at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Ajmer city.

Gandhi, along with Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot and former state chief minister Ashok Gehlot, paid obeisance at the 13th-century dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.

The Congress president, accompanied by Gehlot and Pilot, also offered prayers at Jagatpita Brahma Temple in Pushkar. As campaigning enters its last leg in the poll-bound state, Rahul will be addressing public meetings at Pokhran, Jalore, and Jodhpur. The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on December 7, and counting of votes will take place on December 11.