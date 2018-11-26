Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Deepika Padukone looks stunning in floral lehenga at her wedding party: See Pics

Nov 26, 2018, 02:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

After a grand reception in Bengaluru, the actor’s sister Ritika Bhavnani hosted a party for the newly-weds in Grand Hyatt, Mumbai on November 24.

Deepika looks stunning in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee floral lehenga. She completed her look with a classy hair-updo with a red rose headband.

Check out the pictures here:

Meanwhile, the couple will host another reception in Mumbai on November 28, 2018, for their family and friends here. Post that, on December 1, 2018, DeepVeer will be hosting a grand bash for their friends from Bollywood and the event will be attended by who’s who from the industry.

