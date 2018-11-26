Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Ex. CRPF Cop Kills Friend Suspecting Illicit Relation With His Wife

He (Mondal) came and started firing at his friend when he saw him outside the shop at around 7 a.m. Biswas collapsed on the ground

Nov 26, 2018, 07:31 am IST
An ex-paramilitary man on Sunday shot his friend dead amid suspicion that the deceased had an extra-marital affair with his wife, police said. The incident happened in West Bengal’s Nadia district.

“Bibhash Mondal, an ex-Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man, allegedly shot his friend Subhas Biwas twice on Sunday morning when he was sitting at a shop near his residence in Nadia’s palashipara,” a district police official said.

According to locals, Biswas and Mondal were close friends for many years but their relationship deteriorated recently after the latter suspected Biswas of having an extra-marital affair with his wife.

“He (Mondal) came and started firing at his friend when he saw him outside the shop at around 7 a.m. Biswas collapsed on the ground as two bullets had hit him,” a witness said.

The accused is absconding, police said.

