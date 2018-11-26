Ex. CRPF Cop Kills Friend Suspecting Illicit Relation With His Wife

An ex-paramilitary man on Sunday shot his friend dead amid suspicion that the deceased had an extra-marital affair with his wife, police said. The incident happened in West Bengal’s Nadia district.

“Bibhash Mondal, an ex-Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man, allegedly shot his friend Subhas Biwas twice on Sunday morning when he was sitting at a shop near his residence in Nadia’s palashipara,” a district police official said.

According to locals, Biswas and Mondal were close friends for many years but their relationship deteriorated recently after the latter suspected Biswas of having an extra-marital affair with his wife.

“He (Mondal) came and started firing at his friend when he saw him outside the shop at around 7 a.m. Biswas collapsed on the ground as two bullets had hit him,” a witness said.

The accused is absconding, police said.