Film Bazaar at IFFI 2018 ends on high; Record 217 films featured

A record 217 films featured in the Film Bazaar at International Film Festival of India in Goa this year. These contain 135 feature films, 64 short films, and 18 documentaries. These films belong to 35 languages including Nagemese,

Khasi, Gondi, and Muria.

Out of 217, 108 were debut films made by young and independent filmmakers. A record 160 world premieres were also held in this section. Film Bazaar was organized by National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) from 20th to 24th November.

Among the States and Union territories, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, and Lakshadweep participated this year. Film Bazaar is a platform created to encourage collaboration between international and South Asian film fraternities.