CinemaLatest NewsIndiaEntertainment

Film Bazaar at IFFI 2018 ends on high; Record 217 films featured

Nov 26, 2018, 02:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

A record 217 films featured in the Film Bazaar at International Film Festival of India in Goa this year. These contain 135 feature films, 64 short films, and 18 documentaries. These films belong to 35 languages including Nagemese,
Khasi, Gondi, and Muria.

Out of 217, 108 were debut films made by young and independent filmmakers. A  record 160 world premieres were also held in this section. Film Bazaar was organized by National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) from 20th to 24th  November.

Among the States and Union territories, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat,  Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, and Lakshadweep participated this year. Film Bazaar is a platform created to encourage collaboration between international and South Asian film fraternities.

Tags

Related Articles

Seats
Apr 29, 2018, 11:22 pm IST

Journalist heckled by Congress supporters while reporting ‘empty seats’ at Jan Akrosh rally – Watch Video

Jun 19, 2018, 05:59 pm IST

Muscular Policy won’t work in J&K : Mehbooba Mufti after BJP pulls out of the alliance.

photo
May 24, 2018, 11:20 pm IST

This Photo is Not What You Think It is. Can You see the Mistake ?

Nov 17, 2018, 05:58 pm IST

Pinarayi Govt trying to destroy Sabarimala, says BJP

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close