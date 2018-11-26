Indian Passenger Creates ‘Terror Threat’ in Flight, Guess What Happens Next

Threats of hijacking a plane are quite real and authorities take no chance when it comes to doubts over a dangerous person. So when you utter words like “terrorist” and “destroy” over the telephone in a flight, you might land yourself in trouble. This is what happened to the passenger on board of a Jet Airways Kolkata-Mumbai flight. He was arrested on Monday here after a fellow passenger heard him using words like “terrorist” and “destroy” over the telephone, police said.

Yogvedanta Poddar, was forced to deboard and handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after a co-passenger overheard his telephonic conversation. Poddar’s father claimed that his son was playing a prank on his friends by sending those messages. The passenger who heard the conversation soon reported to the cabin crew, said a Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport official.

Poddar is from Kolkata and he was arrested and handed over to the police. The incident happened before the take-off and after he was arrested the flight took off to Mumbai.