Infinix Note 5 Launched in India. Here is What You Need to Know

Infinix has today launched Note 5 Stylus in India at Rs 15,999. The device will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting December 4 at midnight 12 AM. It comes with Android One support and can be purchased in Bordeaux Red and Charcoal Blue colour options.

The Infinix Note 5 shines a large 5.99-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a pixel density of 403ppi which is sure to give the user a perfect bezel-less experience. The display type is IPS LCD and the resolution is 1,080 x 2,160 Pixels. The device flaunts a mesmerizing 12MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera. The rear camera has dual LED flash and the image resolution is 4000 x 3000 Pixels. The front camera also has a soft light flash.

The Smartphone is powered by 2 GHz octa core MediaTek Helio P23 Processor. A 3 GB of RAM ensures phone runs smoothly even the most memory intensive applications & still shows no signs of lag. 32 GB of internal storage can be expanded to 128 GB via a microSD card. There is 64GB of inbuilt storage on the Infinix Note 5 Stylus, expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB with OTG functionality. Sensors on board the Infinix Note 5 Stylus include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor