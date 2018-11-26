Jail inmates consumes alcohol and use mobile phones: 6 officials suspended

The Uttar Pradesh government finally took an action against six errant Raebareli jail officials including the superintendent and jailer. The authorities have suspended the officials following a video that surfaced online in which the inmates were seen consuming alcohol and using mobile phones.

Earlier, shocking visuals from Raebareli jail surfaced online showing criminals Anshu Dixit and members of his gang are seen on the video, allegedly openly consuming liquor and using mobile phones inside jail premises. According to sources, not only this the undertrials were also seen flaunting bullets and a firearm. They were bragging about how they bribed the jailer to get all the favours inside the jail.

After local TV news channels repeatedly telecast the footage, the authorities swung into action and shifted the four inmates seen in the video to other jails.

An FIR has been lodged against them under various sections of the IPC and Prisons act, Principal Secretary Home, Arvind Kumar said.