Nov- 26, India’s constitution day: History and facts

The Samvidhan Diwas or the Constitution Day of India is being observed on 26th November to spread awareness of the Indian Constitution. On this day in 1949, the constitution of our country was adopted and came into force on 1950 January 26.

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJE) is the nodal Ministry for the celebration of Constitution Day. This year it is the second edition. In October 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared November 26 as Constitution Day as part of a year-long celebration of 125th birth Anniversary of Dr. B R Ambedkar, Chairman of the Drafting Committee of Constituent Assembly. Earlier, this day was commemorated as National Law Day, after a resolution by the Supreme Court Bar Association, a lawyers’ body, in 1979.

Some facts about the Indian Constitution.

The Indian Constitution drafters had borrowed concepts and ideas from the Constitutions of UK, US, Germany, Ireland, Australia, Canada, and Japan.

The Indian Constitution is a core legal document which has nearly 448 articles or provisions in 25 parts, 12 schedules. It is living a fundamental document which makes the government system works effectively.

It lists out fundamental rights of citizens, duties, role of the government, powers of the prime minister, president, governor and chief minister, the interaction between the government and its citizens and defines how the federal structure of the country will be maintained.

It also defines the powers of the legislature, the executive and the judiciary. The key feature of the Constitution is a separation of powers while keeping a check on each arm of the government.