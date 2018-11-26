Prohibitory Order at Sabarimala Extended. BREAKING NEWS

Prohibitory Order at Sabarimala has been extended till 30th of this month. The decision has been taken as per the recommendations of police and executive magistrates. A report has been submitted that law and order issues continue to plague the area. Collector has issued the order considering the report. Section 144 will stay on Sannidhanam, Nilakkal, Pamba and Ilavunkal. The period of section 144 was all set to end today.