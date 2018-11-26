KeralaLatest News

Prohibitory Order at Sabarimala Extended. BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2018, 08:06 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prohibitory Order at Sabarimala has been extended till 30th of this month. The decision has been taken as per the recommendations of police and executive magistrates. A report has been submitted that law and order issues continue to plague the area. Collector has issued the order considering the report. Section 144 will stay on Sannidhanam, Nilakkal, Pamba and Ilavunkal. The period of section 144 was all set to end today.

Tags

Related Articles

POPPINS
Aug 28, 2018, 12:38 pm IST

After Kiki Challenge, Mary Poppins Challenge is Taking the Internet by Storm

Aug 20, 2018, 09:19 pm IST

These Indian Cricketers got Married from Rich Families!

Jul 9, 2018, 04:31 pm IST

The Supreme Court consents live streaming of court proceedings

assassin
May 19, 2018, 07:59 pm IST

Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested MSEDCL official

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close