Rahul Gandhi reveals his caste and gotra during puja ceremony in Pushkar temple

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi responded to the Bharatiya Janata Party on its demand for wanting to know his gotra.

In Pushkar for a temple visit in the midst of campaigning for the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018, Rahul Gandhi was asked about his gotra by the priest.

In response, the Congress president said that he is a Kaul Brahmin and belongs to the Dattatreya gotra, Navbharat Times reported. After revealing this, Rahul offered prayers at the temple.

Also today, a temple priest in Pushkar too revealed that Rahul belongs to Dattatreya gotra. He cited an entry made at Pushkar around 15 years ago by the Gandhi family. The priest claimed that Rahul is a Brahmin from Kashmir.

It may be recalled that the BJP had demanded to know Rahul’s gotra after he made a beeline for temples while campaigning for elections in several states. In fact, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had minced no words and asked, “If Rahul wears a ‘janeu’, what type of ‘janeu’ does he wear, what is his ‘gotra’?”

Last year, in the run-up to Gujarat polls, the BJP had criticised Rahul for his temple visits. To this, Rahul had responded by saying he is a Shiv bhakt.