UAE 47th National Day : Sharjah Ruler pardons 182 prisoners of different nationalities

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi has ordered the release of 182 prisoners of different nationalities from the punitive and reformative institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah, ahead of the UAE 47th National Day celebrations.

The country’s leader also paid off fines that were imposed on the prisoners.

The pardon comes within the framework of the Ruler of Sharjah’s keenness to give the pardoned prisoners a chance to start a new life and alleviate the suffering of their families.

Sharjah Police thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for his humanitarian gesture towards the prisoners and hoped the pardon would prompt them to return to the community as good citizens.

Every year, the President and the rulers of the Emirates pardon prisoners and order debt settlements of those jailed for financial crimes or outstanding fines.

Prisoners to be released are selected on the basis of their good conduct. Last year, the UAE pardoned around 2,000 of them.