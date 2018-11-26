KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Will move Legally against those who shared Hookah video says, Hanan 

Nov 26, 2018, 01:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

Hanan Hamid, the Kerala girl who shot to fame after selling fish to make ends meet says will move legally against those who had circulated the video in which she smokes a hookah.

As per the interview she had on mathrubhumi.com she admits that she smoked hookah. But, people shared it with an intent to insult her.

Recently a video went viral in which Hanan has seen smoking hookah at a luxury Hotel. The video was captioned ‘The girl who was praised by Pinarayi Vijayan as the adopted daughter of Kerala, smokes hookah worth Rs 1000’.

“I had gone to Marriott for some film discussions. I was curious to know about hookah when I saw people smoking it. The staff said that Arabs used it for refreshment and it didn’t contain any stimulants like nicotine. I saw many Malayalis there. But, some took videos and spread it. It is done by the people who think that fish-sellers must not go to big hotels and wear good clothes’, said Hanan.

Tags

Related Articles

new-name-given-Dr-BR-Ambedkar-UP-government
Mar 29, 2018, 07:27 pm IST

This is the new name given to Dr BR Ambedkar by UP government

May 8, 2017, 08:26 am IST

Groundwater exploitation: People on strike

Dec 21, 2017, 04:56 pm IST

This film races to top of list leaving Bahubali 2 behind: See More

picture
Jun 22, 2018, 11:06 am IST

TIME magazine slams President Trump with their powerful cover

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close