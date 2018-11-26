Will move Legally against those who shared Hookah video says, Hanan 

Hanan Hamid, the Kerala girl who shot to fame after selling fish to make ends meet says will move legally against those who had circulated the video in which she smokes a hookah.

As per the interview she had on mathrubhumi.com she admits that she smoked hookah. But, people shared it with an intent to insult her.

Recently a video went viral in which Hanan has seen smoking hookah at a luxury Hotel. The video was captioned ‘The girl who was praised by Pinarayi Vijayan as the adopted daughter of Kerala, smokes hookah worth Rs 1000’.

“I had gone to Marriott for some film discussions. I was curious to know about hookah when I saw people smoking it. The staff said that Arabs used it for refreshment and it didn’t contain any stimulants like nicotine. I saw many Malayalis there. But, some took videos and spread it. It is done by the people who think that fish-sellers must not go to big hotels and wear good clothes’, said Hanan.