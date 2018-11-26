Witnesses reveal who drove the car when Accident took place

The investigation into the death of popular violinist Balabhaskar has taken another turn with the statements of witnesses. Five witnesses, including members of the rescue team and local residents in their statements, confirmed that Balabhaskar was driving the car when the accident took place.

These statements are contrary to Balabhaskar’s wife Lakshmi’s statement that their driver Arjun was behind the wheels when the accident took place. A Kollam native, who was driving another vehicle right behind Balabhaskar’s car is also among the witnesses. The team of doctors who conducted the post-mortem on Balabhaskar’s body also visited the accident spot.

It is learned that the report of the doctors, statements of a KSRTC bus passenger who witnessed the accident and CCTV footages will be examined to identify the discrepancies in the statements. At the same time, the probe team will record the statement of driver Arjun once again.