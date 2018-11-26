KeralaLatest News

Yathish Chandra Relieved From Sabarimala Duty

Nov 26, 2018, 09:47 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram: New list of officers to be appointed for duty at Sabarimala has been prepared. The transfer has been given for officers including S.Ps. At Nilakkal, Yathish Chandra will be replaced by Manjunath. From Sannidhanam to Marakoottam, the responsibility will be entrusted with I G Dinendra Kashyap. He replaces I G Vijay.

At Pamba, Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar will take the place of Harishankar. Around Pamba Nilakkal region, I G Ashok Yadav will assume the charge. He will replace Manoj Abraham. All new officers take charge on 30th of this month.

