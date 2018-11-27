Appani Sarath team up with Tovino’s for the film “ And The Oscar Goes To”. Shoot for the film is at present succeeding in and around Kochi. The movie directed by award-winning filmmaker Salim Ahamed. Tovino is playing the role of a struggling filmmaker. Anu Sithara will be seen as the female lead. The movie also has an ensemble supporting cast and the latest to join the team is Appani Sarath of ‘Angamaly Diaries’ fame.

Appani is said to be playing a crucial role in the movie. He had recently shared photos taken from the movie’s location in his official social media handle. The movie’s cast includes veteran actors like Siddique, Lal, Sreenivasan, Salim Kumar and Zarina Wahab.

Director Salim Ahamed is well known for making acclaimed films like ‘Adaminte Makan Abu’ and ‘Pathemari’. Madhu Ambat is cranking the camera and Bijibal handles the music department. Resul Pookutty has been signed for sound design and mixing.