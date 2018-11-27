KeralaLatest News

Ayyappa Devotees at Sabarimala to be Given Identity Tags?

Nov 27, 2018, 07:09 am IST
Less than a minute

Sabarimala: It is reported that all Ayyappa devotees who reach Sabarimala might be given Identity tags. Currently, there is a system in place that tags children who reach Sabarimala. As per the rule, when a devotee gets into a KSRTC bus from Nilakkal itself, he/she has to be registered. Discussions are in progress regarding adding a tag too at this stage.

This will help the police officers understand the identity of the devotees easily. Those who don’t come in a vehicle only needs to be given tag before they ascend the hill. This is all being thought of as a means to ensure better security at Sabarimala.

It is reported that about 1.25 crore Rs will be taken from the Devaswom board for setting up the tags.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 10, 2018, 05:47 pm IST

Here comes the `Smart water’ for the latest smarter genration

Oct 27, 2017, 08:13 pm IST

Catalan parliament declares independence from Spain

ISRO IN SPACE
Aug 15, 2018, 06:58 pm IST

India Putting Man on Space: Here is the Exact Plan and Budget

Dec 29, 2017, 11:17 am IST

NASA: a roundtrip to Mars, will humans be affected?

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close