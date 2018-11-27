Ayyappa Devotees at Sabarimala to be Given Identity Tags?

Sabarimala: It is reported that all Ayyappa devotees who reach Sabarimala might be given Identity tags. Currently, there is a system in place that tags children who reach Sabarimala. As per the rule, when a devotee gets into a KSRTC bus from Nilakkal itself, he/she has to be registered. Discussions are in progress regarding adding a tag too at this stage.

This will help the police officers understand the identity of the devotees easily. Those who don’t come in a vehicle only needs to be given tag before they ascend the hill. This is all being thought of as a means to ensure better security at Sabarimala.

It is reported that about 1.25 crore Rs will be taken from the Devaswom board for setting up the tags.