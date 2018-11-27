Cyclone Gaja : Railway offers free transport of relief material to TN

The Indian Railway announced Tuesday that it would transport relief material free of cost to cyclone-affected districts of Tamil Nadu till December 10.

Government organisations and others deemed fit by the divisional railway managers can book relief material for transport free of cost, a communique issued by the railway board, a copy of which was released to the media here by the Tamil Nadu government.

Passenger trains and parcel vans are among the categories that are allowed to transport relief assistance without payment of freight charge, the communique said.

However, it should be ensured that the consignor and consignee is a District Magistrate or a Deputy Commissioner in whose jurisdiction the dispatching or the receiving station is situated, it added.