Ingredients Of Malai Kofta

4 Large Potatoes, boiled

250 Gram Paneer (cottage cheese)

50 Gram Maida

1 Tbsp Coriander leaves, chopped

3 Onions

1 Tbsp Ginger garlic paste

2 Tomatoes

200 Ml Malai or cream

2 Tbsp Raisins and cashew nuts

50 Gram Cashew nuts paste

1/2 tsp Haldi (turmeric)

1/2 tsp Red chilli powder

1/2 tsp Kitchen king masala

1 Tbsp Kasturi methi (dry Fenugreek)

To taste Salt

1 Tbsp Sugar

How to Make Malai Kofta

Prepare the koftas:

1. Refrigerate the boiled potatoes for 4 to 6 hours as this makes it easy to cook koftas.

2.Mash the boiled potatoes, paneer, maida. The mix should not be too hard or too soft. Add salt, chopped coriander leaves and mix well.

3. Cut the raisins and cashew nuts into very small pieces and add 1/2 tsp of sugar to the mix.

4. Heat up the oil for deep frying.

5. Roll out the balls from the dough you prepared and stuff the dry fruit mix in the centre.

6.Fry the koftas and if they break in hot oil then dust them with dry maida before putting them in.