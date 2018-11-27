Huawei Mate 20 Pro India to be Launched Today. Know All About It

Huawei will launch its flagship Mate 20 Pro smartphone in India today. The phone comes with a 6.39-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 pixels by 3120 pixels.

The Smartphone is powered by 2.36 Octa-coreiSilicon Kirin 970 Processor. A 4 GB of RAM & Mali-G72 MP12 graphics processor ensures phone runs smoothly even the most memory intensive applications & still shows no signs of lag. 64 GB of internal storage can be expanded to 256 GB via a microSD card.

The back of the Mate 20 Pro is dominated by the square camera module. Huawei calls it “Simply Iconic” and boasts about the resemblance it bears to the headlights of certain luxury cars, particularly Porsche.

The Mate 20 Pro has three Leica-branded cameras on the rear – a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide angles lens, and a telephoto lens. The Mate 20 Pro comes with a 40MP wide-angle lens with an f/1.8 aperture, a 20MP ultra wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and an 8MP 3-times telephoto zoom lens with OIS and an f/2.2 aperture.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is a Dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, Active 4G on both SIM cards, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India).

The Smartphone is available in more than three color options i.e.Emerald Green, Midnight Blue, Twilight, Pink Gold, Black