Latest Picture of Dileep’s daughter Meenakshi at the naming ceremony of her half-sister going viral

Nov 27, 2018, 12:30 pm IST
Less than a minute
Meenakshi Dileep

Dileep and Kavya Madhavan welcomed their first child in October. The baby’s naming ceremony was held in November and the new parents’ images went viral. However, Meenakshi was not in limelight on the day of ceremony and paparazzi were searching for the big sister. Meenakshi is Dileep’s daughter from his first marriage with Manju Warrier. Apparently, it was Meenakshi who suggested the name Mahalakshmi for her baby half-sister. Now, media could lay hands on a photograph of the big sister from the ceremony.

Take a look at the picture below:

