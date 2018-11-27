Man Goes Missing on his Way to Sabarimala

The mystery has intensified on the case of missing of Pradeep who went for Sabarimala Darshan. The 48-year-old has been missing for the past 11 days. He used to go to Sabarimala on all months with his friend, but this time he went alone.

He left on 17th after booking tickets online. His car has been found from the parking lot at Sabarimala. But he has not shown the online ticket there. On 17th where Pradeep had reportedly reached Nilakkal, the CCTVs there were not functioning. So there is no clear answer regarding whether Pradeep had reached here or not. Pradeep runs a finance organization and it is natural for a man like that to have enemies, the police is exploring that angle as well.

His natives have said that there is some mystery in his missing. It is reported that he had some issues with some cheque as a part of his financial transactions. Pradeep had not taken his mobile either, which makes investigation even tougher for police. His relatives said Pradeep normally doesn’t take mobile phone when he goes to Sabarimala.