NH bypass in Keezhattoor: Will be built through paddy fields

There is no modification in the bypass alignment of the national highway through Keezhattoor. The final notification is given by the Central government make it clear that the Bypass will pass through Keezhattoor field. The notification also mentions the date of hearing for the landowners

The notification issued by the Roads and Highways on Tuesday mentioned that the bypass will pass through Keezhattoor fields as planned earlier. With this, BJP’s promise to freeze the notification has gone in unproductive.

Regional unity called ‘Vayalkilikal’ has come out with protests against the bypass construction through the Keezhattoor field. Following this many opposition parties also extended their support to the protests.

BJP had earlier stated that the notification would be frozen. After this, BJP took Vayalkili association leaders to Delhi when a 3D notification was published in connection with the bypass construction.

A team including Vayalkili leaders and BJP leaders met union transport minister Nitin Gadkari and he had promised to freeze the notification. But, promise that was given to the Vayalkilis was not honoured.