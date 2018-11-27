Priya Prakash wants to play the lead in star heroes film and reject small budget films

Malayalam beauty Priya Prakash Varrier became popular overnight with the wink that took the whole of India by a storm. The actress has got a good craze among the youth and got 6 Million followers on her Instagram.

Though she is waiting for the release of her Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love from a long time, somehow she is not getting convinced to sign movies in other languages. Earlier she has rejected a couple of films offered by Dil Raju in his banner but ended up doing one TVC with Akhil.

The latest buzz is that the actress rejected an offer in Telugu. It’s known that Chiru’s son-in-law Kalyan Dhev is gearing up for his second film. When the actress was approached to play the film’s leading lady she rejected the offer.

There were rumours rife that the actress wants to play the lead in star heroes film hence she is demanding a hefty remuneration and rejecting the medium and small budget films.