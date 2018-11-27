Protest Against Govt: Guess What are the Things Found on Hundial at Sabarimala

Since Kerala Government had not supported the ambitions of devotees in Sabarimala issue, there was a strong campaign to not put money in hundial in temples under Devaswom Board.

After this campaign had taken off, in many temples, instead of currency, papers written with Sarana Mantras were recovered from Hundial. Now photostat of paper currencies with Ayyappa’s picture on it has been recovered from Hundial. Aval and Malar, a traditional offering made to God have also been found from hundial.

As a part of the boycott of hundial, these notes with Ayyappa’s picture on it spreading. Notes in different models are being distributed. Devaswom Board is suffering huge revenue loss from this. Even in temples at Erumeli and Sabarimala, such notes are found in Hundial at different temples. Sabarimala was one of the most important sources of revenue for Devaswom board.

Devaswom Boards collection through Appam and Aravana has also taken a hit. According to the accounts of the first theree days of the ongoing Mandalam season, Sabarimala temple’s income, generated through offerings made by devotees, donations, and sale of Appam/Aravana, has shown a decline of Rs 7.27 crore.