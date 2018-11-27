Pathanamthitta: Rehana Fathima who made an unsuccessful attempt to enter Sabarimala has been arrested by Pathanamthitta police. The arrest is based on the case registered against her for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments and defaming Hindu beliefs and Lord Ayyappa.

The case is taken after her Facebook post which had defamed Ayyappa idol. It was Radhakrishna Menon from Kottayam who filed a case against Rehana. She was arrested from the BSNL office at Palarivattom. Her anticipatory bail petition was earlier dismissed by the court.

The Pathanamthitta Police had filed a case against Rehana Fathima on October 22 for allegedly attempting to spread religious hatred. On 30 October, Rehana moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail, after the Pathanamthitta police on 22 October filed a case against Rehana for putting up social media posts that are allegedly communally divisive in nature. A case was registered under IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs).