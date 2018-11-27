KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala: Devaswom Board Employees Front Approaches Highcourt with this Petition

Nov 27, 2018, 01:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kochi: Travancore Devaswom Employees Front has approached High court Kerala with a petition asking the court to come directly and assess the facilities at Sabarimala. Petition says that Court can understand the problems faced by devotees directly. Court said that it will consider the petition on wednesday.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 25, 2017, 10:02 pm IST

Narendra Modi to launch India’s second Nuke Submarine soon

Nov 24, 2017, 04:40 pm IST

In return for this offer, government permits mobile company to dig repaired road

Dec 28, 2017, 08:11 pm IST

Five-Year Space Plan Announced by North Korea

Jul 13, 2018, 04:16 pm IST

Jammu-Kashmir: Two CRPF jawans killed, one injured in the militant shoot-out

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close