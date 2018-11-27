Sabarimala: Devaswom Board Employees Front Approaches Highcourt with this Petition

Kochi: Travancore Devaswom Employees Front has approached High court Kerala with a petition asking the court to come directly and assess the facilities at Sabarimala. Petition says that Court can understand the problems faced by devotees directly. Court said that it will consider the petition on wednesday.
