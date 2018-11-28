Anshula Kapoor is being trolled for not helping Janhvi Kapoor on Karan Johar’s chat show and got rape threat

Recently, Arjun and Janhvi were on Karan Johar’s chat show and in one segment, they had to call up a family member and make them say, “Hey Karan, it’s me!” Janhvi called up Anshula and started to explain what to do. However, Arjun told his sister to not say the line. Anshula ended up getting confused and not saying anything, and Arjun scored the point over Janhvi.

Since then, Anshula has been mercilessly trolled by Janhvi’s fans for not helping her. A concerned Janhvi revealed at Facebook’s #SocialForGood Live-Athon that Anshula had been getting rape threats over this “silly” thing.

“You want to protect the people in your life. Like, for example, my sister actually just recently got trolled on social media. She did something silly on Koffee With Karan and started getting, like, rape threats and stuff. And it was just weird to me,” the Dhadak actress said.

“As people are faceless on social media, they feel they can have opinions that sometimes cross a moral line. So when I put stuff that’s personal up on social media, I do think of that too. I feel protective towards them… what people might say about them or about my equation with them. You tend to be guarded,” she added.

Meanwhile, Arjun has also lashed out at trolls for targetting his sister. “Something I assumed was an absolute non issue on Koffee with Karan has escalated into @anshulakapoor being abused & I can’t be bothered by protocol anymore. F**k all those trolls who wish harm to my sister. I hope ur mom or sister never have to go thru what u have put us thru (sic),” he wrote in an angry tweet.