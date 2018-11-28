How Hair Rebonding can be done at home?

Hair rebonding is an elaborate process that incorporates the use of chemicals and heat to alter the structure of your hair. Depending on the length of your hair, the treatment can take from 3-8 hours. Following are the steps involved in the hair rebonding process.

Materials

A hair rebonding kit

A flat iron with adjustable temperature settings

A blow dryer

A mild shampoo

Time

3-8 hours, depending on the length of the hair.

Method