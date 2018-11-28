Latest Newscelebrities

Is pearle and Srinish is still in Love, Here is the truth..!

Nov 28, 2018, 06:52 am IST


The first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam started on June 24 with 16 contestants from different walks of life. Apart from the 16 contestants, there were two wild card entries which made the competition fiercer. After weekly evictions and unexpected twists, show declared Sabu Mon as the winner.

But the love affair of Srinish and Pearle Maaney seems more interesting among viewers. First all doubts and even thought that the love story was a part of the show.

Finally, the recent reports say that both family now accepted it and they are ready to go for a marriage.

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind never miss a chance to create a buzz on social media. And they never fail to entertain the ‘Pealish’ fans with their latest updates too.

Now, the TV actor has shared the latest picture of the duo and wishes pearle the third month anniversary in an adorable picture.

The comment box is poured with comments adoring the couple. The fans wished the couple best and expressed their excitement for the wedding.
When a fan asked about their latest update Srinish even revealed that they are going to get married soon.

Let’s wait and see for latest updates here..!

 

